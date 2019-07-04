COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Crews are searching for a missing boater at Normandy Lake.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, witnesses said the 61-year-old man jumped off the back of a pontoon boat and swam out but did not return.
People dove in and attempted to rescue the man but were not successful.
This happened near Burton Springs Boat Dock in the Carroll Hollow Road area, according to emergency officials.
Submerged timber in the search area is making the work of looking in the water for the man even more difficult.
Currently, the Coffee County Rescue Squad, Coffee County Sheriff Department are assisting the TWRA in the search for the missing boater.
Stay with News4 for the latest on this developing story.
