NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews with the Office of Emergency Management, Nashville Fire Department, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources agency are searching for a man who drowned at Percy Priest Lake.
According to the TWRA, a pontoon boat was anchored near Four Corners Marina around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
A group of people from the boat were swimming nearby, when a juvenile from the group started having problems in the water.
One of the adults, a man, swam out to the help the young person, but went under and didn't come back up.
Metro's Office of Emergency Management reports that one person was injured while trying to help the man.
Divers and boat crews are searching for any sign of the drowning victim.
