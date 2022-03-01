ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Summer Wells, the missing Hawkins County girl has been missing since June 2021. She would have celebrated her sixth birthday earlier in February.
Teams resumed searching the Beech Creek area in Hawkins County. That is where Summer was last seen. Crews say the terrain in the area is extremely steep and dangerous, which will require more time for the search.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and Hawkins County Sheriff's Office deputies participated in a "planned search" for Summer Wells on Monday.
