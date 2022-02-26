NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Fire crews responded to a fire on Saturday at a local car dealership.
Officials said part of Dickerson Pike had been blocked off after a fire at Shelton Auto Sales located at 4025 Dickerson Pike began.
Firefighters told News4 that the fire was out; however, the cause is still unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we receive information.
