NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire is at the scene of a vehicle that's submerged in water in West Nashville this morning.
Officials say around 5:30 a.m. they were notified about a vehicle in water on River Road Pike near Gower Road.
According to Nashville Fire, crews at the scene are looking to see if anyone is inside that vehicle.
There is no information yet as to how the vehicle ended up in the water.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.