THOMPSON'S STATION, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed crews are responding to a gas leak in a neighborhood.
This is happening within the Canterbury neighborhood in Thompson's Station.
Westerham Way remains closed between Redwood Trail and Chaucer Park Lane.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.