NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a gas leak at The Westin hotel in downtown Nashville.
The hotel is located on Clark Place off 9th Avenue South south of Broadway.
Several roads in the area are being blocked off. News4 is working to get more details.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
