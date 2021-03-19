NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire responded to a vehicle that was submerged in water in West Nashville this morning.
Officials say around 5:30 a.m. they were notified about the vehicle under water in Overall Creek off River Road Pike.
Nashville Fire, Police, and OEM are on the scene of a submerged car in Overall Creek off River Road Pike. An officer says they don’t believe someone is in the car right now but are trying to get to it out of an abundance of caution. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/1LcEU6xwvC— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 19, 2021
Crews tell us divers at the scene checked to see if a person was still inside the vehicle but did not find anyone.
There is no information yet as to how the vehicle ended up in the water or where the driver is.
