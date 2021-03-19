Car in water
WSMV Reporter Ryan Breslin

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire responded to a vehicle that was submerged in water in West Nashville this morning. 

Officials say around 5:30 a.m. they were notified about the vehicle under water in Overall Creek off River Road Pike.

Crews tell us divers at the scene checked to see if a person was still inside the vehicle but did not find anyone. 

There is no information yet as to how the vehicle ended up in the water or where the driver is. 

 

