Fire in East Nashville
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews are responding to a house that is fully involved with flames in East Nashville this morning. 

The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Fire officials tell us the house is vacant and was being renovated. No one was reportedly inside at the time the fire broke out. 

The home is a total loss. 

News4 has a team at the scene and is Working 4 You for more information. 

