NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews are responding to a house that is fully involved with flames in East Nashville this morning.
The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Fire officials tell us the house is vacant and was being renovated. No one was reportedly inside at the time the fire broke out.
The home is a total loss.
News4 has a team at the scene and is Working 4 You for more information.
