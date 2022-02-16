MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue crews responded to a grass fire Wednesday.
MFRD crews were dispatched to a grass fire on Old Castle Drive. Crews worked quickly to contain the fire to approximately 1-2 acres. MFRD units on scene were Engine 3, Ladder 1, Brush Truck, Rescue 1, Ladder 8, Safety 1 and 2, and Battalion Chief 2. #MFRD pic.twitter.com/vz0Vx016N3— MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) February 16, 2022
MFRD officials said via Twitter crews were dispatched to a grass fire on Old Castle Drive. Crews managed to contain the fire to approximately 1-2 acres quickly.
MFRD units on the scene were Engine 3, Ladder 1, Brush Truck, Rescue 1, ladder 8, Safety 1 and 2, and Battalion Chief 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.