WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Crews in Wilson County battled a trailer home fire in Lebanon early Monday morning.
Officials tell us the fire call came in around 5:15 a.m. on Old Shannon Road for a double-wide trailer home fully-involved.
Fire crews say they had to contain the fire to one building and worked to put out hot spots.
The homeowner and other resident were not home at the time of the fire. The cause of it is unknown at this time.
Officials will continue to investigate the cause.
