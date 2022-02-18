HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hendersonville Fire crews responded to a fire in Hendersonville early Friday.
Hendersonville Fire officials said via Facebook that the fire took place around 3:15 a.m. at a residence.
There were no injuries reported to the homeowners or staff.
Hendersonville Fire also thanked the Red Cross and Sumner County Fire Buffs for their quick response to the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
