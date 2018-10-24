NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Michigan Avenue and 52nd Street late Tuesday night.
Someone reported the fire just before midnight last night.
The duplex located in the Nations neighborhood had flames and smoke coming out of the building.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it spread to nearby buildings.
No one was in the home.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
No one was injured in the fire.
