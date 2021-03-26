NASHVILLE (WSMV) - First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash near Donelson Middle School on Friday morning.
Crews tell us the vehicle went airborne on Stewarts Ferry Pike and Donelsonwood Drive, but they are still looking into what led to the crash.
Officials confirmed one person was inside the vehicle and died.
This investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.