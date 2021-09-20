MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Several agencies responded to a water rescue on Elam Road in rural Rutherford County on Monday afternoon.

Reports indicated that a commercial vehicle was stuck in rising water around 4 p.m. The Rutherford County Fire Rescue units found a box truck 100 yards off in the water with one person still inside the cab.

Rutherford water rescue Rutherford County first responders used a boat to rescue the driver of a truck stuck in floodwaters on Elam Road.

Crews determined that the truck was not hauling anything at the time of the incident. They deployed a drone to get an aerial view. Crews were able to walk parallel to the river on dry land, looking for ways to remove the person from the truck safely. Crews decided the best option would be to launch a boat team upriver to rescue the driver.

“Thanks to a seamless operation between RCFR, (Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department), (Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office) and Rutherford County Emergency Management Service, the occupant was safely removed from the vehicle and brought back to dry lane where he was evaluated by paramedics,” said RCFR Capt. Andy Haston.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue reminds residents that the current and anticipated rainfall amounts have many areas experiencing high water alerts and, in some cases, road closures.

“While we train for this sort of thing often, we prefer that our residents use extreme caution in navigating flooded areas. It’s best to turn around and find an alternate route,” said Haston.

Rutherford County has created a public information app generated by the GIS department in collaboration with Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency to show the latest alerts for high water or road closures.

The Maury County Sheriff's Department reports parts of 16 roads are still closed because of flooding.

Those roads affected include:

Les Robinson / Barker

Gravel Hill Road / Theta

Sulphur Springs Branch Road

Roy Dodson Road

Carter’s Creek Pike low areas

Beechcroft / Claire Drive

Beechcroft / Petty Lane

Santa Fe Pike @ Diner

Snow Creek / Old Santa Fe Pike

Santa Fe Pike / Roberts Bend Rd

Hampshire Pike low areas & Downtown

Hampshire Pike @ Lewis County Line - Possible mud slide

Scott Hollow / Dugger Road

Rippey Lake / Roy Thompson

Taylor Store / Cathey's Creek Road

Graham Road

Bridge @ Campbell Station Road

Baptist Church Rd / Culleoka Hwy

Mount Joy Road passable with tree down 8400 block

Santa Fe flooding The road in the Santa Fe business district flooded on Monday evening after heavy rain.

In Brentwood, Johnson Chapel Road was closed between Fischer Court and Arden Court after a trash truck overturned.

Several roads remained closed in Bedford County on Monday night because of the flooding along the Duck River and its tributaries. TVA released water from Normandy Dam because of the amount of rainfall in the Tullahoma area.

Bedford County officials keeping an eye on Duck River Emergency management officials in Bedford County are on high alert on Monday and have been all weekend due to flooding concerns after several days of rain.

Middle Tennessee has already seen flooding, especially in poor drainage areas and small creeks and streams.