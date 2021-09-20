MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Several agencies responded to a water rescue on Elam Road in rural Rutherford County on Monday afternoon.
Reports indicated that a commercial vehicle was stuck in rising water around 4 p.m. The Rutherford County Fire Rescue units found a box truck 100 yards off in the water with one person still inside the cab.
Rutherford County first responders used a boat to rescue the driver of a truck stuck in floodwaters on Elam Road.
Crews determined that the truck was not hauling anything at the time of the incident. They deployed a drone to get an aerial view. Crews were able to walk parallel to the river on dry land, looking for ways to remove the person from the truck safely. Crews decided the best option would be to launch a boat team upriver to rescue the driver.
“Thanks to a seamless operation between RCFR, (Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department), (Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office) and Rutherford County Emergency Management Service, the occupant was safely removed from the vehicle and brought back to dry lane where he was evaluated by paramedics,” said RCFR Capt. Andy Haston.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue reminds residents that the current and anticipated rainfall amounts have many areas experiencing high water alerts and, in some cases, road closures.
“While we train for this sort of thing often, we prefer that our residents use extreme caution in navigating flooded areas. It’s best to turn around and find an alternate route,” said Haston.
Rutherford County has created a public information app generated by the GIS department in collaboration with Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency to show the latest alerts for high water or road closures.
The Maury County Sheriff's Department reports parts of 16 roads are still closed because of flooding.
Those roads affected include:
- Les Robinson / Barker
- Gravel Hill Road / Theta
- Sulphur Springs Branch Road
- Roy Dodson Road
- Carter’s Creek Pike low areas
- Beechcroft / Claire Drive
- Beechcroft / Petty Lane
- Santa Fe Pike @ Diner
- Snow Creek / Old Santa Fe Pike
- Santa Fe Pike / Roberts Bend Rd
- Hampshire Pike low areas & Downtown
- Hampshire Pike @ Lewis County Line - Possible mud slide
- Scott Hollow / Dugger Road
- Rippey Lake / Roy Thompson
- Taylor Store / Cathey's Creek Road
- Graham Road
- Bridge @ Campbell Station Road
- Baptist Church Rd / Culleoka Hwy
- Mount Joy Road passable with tree down 8400 block
The road in the Santa Fe business district flooded on Monday evening after heavy rain.
In Brentwood, Johnson Chapel Road was closed between Fischer Court and Arden Court after a trash truck overturned.
Several roads remained closed in Bedford County on Monday night because of the flooding along the Duck River and its tributaries. TVA released water from Normandy Dam because of the amount of rainfall in the Tullahoma area.
Emergency management officials in Bedford County are on high alert on Monday and have been all weekend due to flooding concerns after several days of rain.
Middle Tennessee has already seen flooding, especially in poor drainage areas and small creeks and streams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.