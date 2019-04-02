NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The removal of cherry blossom trees in downtown Nashville became a controversial topic over the weekend.
You've probably seen this circulating throughout social media today, some of the trees are coming down, three of them to be exact, and it's because they were dead.
But the rest of the trees aren't going anywhere. They are also adding water and nutrients to 10 trees because those have to be moved for the NFL Draft stage.
The original plan was to move 21 of the trees, but that was lowered to 10. On Wednesday, a nursery will come and move those 10 trees down the street.
Randal Lantz with Metro Parks said there's about a 60% chance of survival once those trees get moved.
“We’re taking ten out of the flag court area and moving them into this area on First Avenue.”
The ten trees in the round about on First Avenue will be moved Wednesday morning by Samara Farms Nursery and the NFL is paying for it. After pushback from the city, Metro Parks is trying to look at the positive.
“It’s a good opportunity to refresh the whole thing. All the trees will be about the same size, they’ll all be growing up together.”
The NFL is also playing for new trees to be planted. The ten trees on the first avenue round a about will be moved a few feet away into open grates on first avenue. Many people are asking, will they even survive after being uprooted. Experts say, no promises but they are in good shape.
“Yesterday, 30%. Today I’m going to take that up to 60%. And then once they are planted, only time will tell to see if they survive.”
Lantz said he won't know until next fall or spring if the tree's survived.
