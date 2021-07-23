Crews relocate busts from state capitol to state museum

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews are relocating three busts, including Nathan Bedford Forest, from the state capitol to the Tennessee state museum on Friday morning.
The Tennessee State Building Commission, including Gov. Bill Lee, voted 5-2 to remove the busts of Nathan Bedford Forest, U.S. Admiral David Farragut, and U.S. Admiral Albert Gleaves from the capitol.
After several years, the State Building Commission voted on Thursday morning to remove the controversial Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Tennessee State Capitol.
The removal of the busts, which weigh up to 3,000 pounds each, started before 8 a.m. The cost of removing the busts will be around $17,000 and is covered by the State Museum.
The three busts will be on display for public viewing at Tennessee State Museum during regular business hours.
Forrest was a confederate general, early Ku Klux Klan leader, and slave trader.
