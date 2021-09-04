SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Crews recovered the body of a man from Percy Priest Lake near the Jefferson Springs Boat Ramp on Saturday.
Crews recovered the body of Jose Alatorre, 40, of Smyrna, just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue located the victim using side scan sonar technology. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed the find with their remotely operated vehicle. Divers then recovered the body.
Alatorre and a 6-year-old child, believed to be his daughter, were reportedly on a jet ski when both fell off the watercraft into the lake. Neither was wearing a life jacket. Alatorre was able to tread water enough so that the child stayed above water. Kayakers on the bank were able to paddle out to her and bring her to safety. She was assessed by first responders and released into the care of her mother.
A nearby boater tried to find Alatorre, who had dipped beneath the surface of the water. Using his fish finder and jumping into the water in several attempts to find the man, the boater was unable to make contact.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain Adam Rose said they have deployed two boats and are scanning the banks looking for the man. They are also using a sonar system and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office drone with the search. There are also divers from Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Metro Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management searching.
“We will be working on into the night to see if we can find the missing man,” Rose said in a statement on Saturday. “We are deploying all of the technology and assets we can for this search and hopefully will know more soon.”
Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Smyrna Police Department, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are all involved in the search.
The TWRA is conducting an investigation into the incident.
