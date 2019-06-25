Tree canopies in Nashville neighborhoods are pretty, but there is one big problem: strong winds could take the trees down and bring power lines with them.
NES crews were called to a home in a deeply wooded area of Green Hills with a mature tree was hanging on a power line. What was preventing that tree from falling down -- taking a power line and transformer with it -- was another tree. It demonstrates the problem NES faces every time powerful storms blow through the Midstate.
Tad Thompson is a supervisory lineman for NES. Thompson and an army of lineman hold their breath when a storm hits; you can almost count on a tree going down on a power line.
"It's gonna [sic] be a continual problem. I don't know if we'll be able to clear every tree from every power line," Thompson said.
When NES tree contractors come through a neighborhood, they are often met by angry homeowners who don't want their mature trees trimmed or cut down. However, since the trees are often close to power lines, they have to come down, or else it could spell more power problems.
"If this tree gives way, it's gonna bring the line down, break a power pole, and transformer, and that's more time with power outages," said Thompson.
NES crews are fanned out across Metro Nashville, not only getting customers from the recent storm back on line, but surveying trees in neighborhoods that are too close to power lines.
"Even in the downtown area, trees are knocking down power lines. It's a real problem; we've got to deal with it right now," said Thompson.
