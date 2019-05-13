NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There was a treasure hunt of sorts in downtown Nashville. Instead of looking for gems, historians are looking for beer.
Ground crews were out taking sonar readings of the grounds around the historic Nashville Brewing Company.
Historian Scott R. Mertie and Vanderbilt University anthropology professor John Janusek are using the reading to make an underground map of the streets, all in hopes of finding historic beer cellars.
“We don’t know if they have been completely filled in or not, that’s hopefully what we’re finding,” said Mertie, owner of Nashville Brewing Company. “I’m just doing it for fun. It’s a passion to me and preserving Nashville’s brewing history.”
The 3-D map will take about a month to make.
There is a small chance they could find a beer cellar with barrels still in it, and they could have been there from as early as the 1890s.
The beer wouldn’t be any good, but Mertie said if they found some, he would try it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.