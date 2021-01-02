RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Fire crews quickly responded to a house fire in La Vergne early Saturday after the homeowner called 911.
Officials tell us the resident woke up to black smoke in the home on the 400 block of Jefferson Pike around 4:45 a.m.
Crews at the scene quickly knocked out the fire, which is believed to be electrical in nature.
"Our guys did a great job," says Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. "This is why we train so hard, so we can preserve life and property when putting out fires."
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials tell us the home suffered smoke, fire, and water damage.
