NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews are investigating a possible arson fire at a hotel on Brick Church Pike on Monday morning.
The call for the fire came in around 6:30 a.m. at the American Inn near Arctic Avenue. Officials said the hotel has been abandoned for some time now.
Crews at the scene told News 4 a woman ran over to the Days Inn hotel claiming another woman poured gasoline around her and ignited the fire while inside the American Inn.
The suspect who allegedly started the fire was not at the scene when first responders arrived.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
The woman, who reported the fire, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call the Nashville Fire Department Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
Authorities said "cash awards up to $5,000 are offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction."
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online.
