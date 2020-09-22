FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The cause of a building fire in Franklin on Monday night is now under investigation.
Fire crews say the fire started in the warehouse storage area of Comfort Supply on Columbia Avenue around 5:38 p.m.
According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, the flames caused fire sprinklers to go off which triggered the fire alarm. Luckily, no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
Crews found smoke coming from the building when they arrived and they were on-scene for several hours extinguishing the fire.
The other tenants of the building, Fellowship Bible Church and Habitat for Humanity Re-store, will remain open while Comfort Supply will be closed for repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.