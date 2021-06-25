NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews are at the scene of an ammonia leak in Nashville that has caused a building to evacuate.
Workers from Country Delite Farms are outside on 15th and Church Street as first responders investigate the leak.
The road has reopened here at 15th Ave N and Church Street after an ammonia leak at this dairy plant. Workers tell me the ammonia is used for cooling. Firefighters walked the perimeter to make sure it was safe. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/4Oo1g46Kic— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) June 25, 2021
News4 was told by some of those workers at the scene that ammonia is used at the plant and small leaks have happened before.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
