Part of Poplar Creek Road in Bellevue could be closed for a month after it was damaged during last week’s severe weather.
“There’s a pretty big crack in the lane that’s closest to that cliff,” metro councilman Dave Rosenberg said. “Out of an abundance of caution they went ahead and closed the road so they could get a good look at what’s going on there.”
Rosenberg has been in contact with Public Works since the closure. He says crews were out inspecting the damage on Wednesday and will be back on Thursday for a more thorough inspection.
“It is something where they’re going to need to actually dig under the road instead of just sealing it,” Rosenberg said. “How deep under the road they need to go is going to decide how long the road’s going to be closed. It could be up to a month.”
The closure is from Montcastle Drive to McCrory Lane.
“For folks that like to use Poplar Creek to get down to the Temple Road area or other things along Old Harding Pike, they’ll need to go around,” Rosenberg said.
Rosenberg says there was damage in a similar area after the flood in 2010, and he’s glad crews spotted this damage when they did.
“I’m really glad that they spotted that before anything bad happened, so it’s an inconvenience instead of a tragedy,” Rosenberg said.
