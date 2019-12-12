ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville fire crews are currently in the 3600 block of Murfreesboro Road in Antioch, where units at a storage facility are burning.
Crews on the scene are reporting multiple units fully involved, and put out a second alarm for the fire at approximately 12:50pm. They cancelled that second alarm about five minutes later.
The crews put on an aggressive offense against the fire, and quickly were able to gain control.
News4 has a crew on the scene, and will provide updates as information becomes available.
