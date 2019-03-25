CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) - Crews are fighting a fire in the downtown square of Camden, TN.
The Camden Police Department confirmed the fire is happening at The Berry Clinic on East Main Street.
It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.
Camden is located within Benton County, which is about an hour and a half west of Nashville.
