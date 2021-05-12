NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is battling a two alarm fire in Madison.
The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening for one of the buildings inside the Charter Village Apartments on Rio Vista Dr.
Fire officials tell News4 that six people were trapped inside. By the time the Fire Department had arrived, four of them had jumped from the second story windows, and two had to be rescued by fire crews.
