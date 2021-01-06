NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews battled a blaze at a tire shop on Murfreesboro Pike early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the call for a fire at Hugo's Tire Shop on Murfreesboro Pike just before 4 a.m..
#BreakingNews Fire at Hugo's Tire Shop on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville @WSMV pic.twitter.com/SNjcFKaFXD— Ryan Smith WSMV (@RyanSmithWSMV) January 6, 2021
Fire officials told News4 an outer building at the business caught fire after spreading from tires stored inside.
The Fire Marshall was called to the business to investigate what started the blaze.
So far no injuries have been reported.
