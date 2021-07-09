NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews evacuated people out of the Gulch due to a gas leak on Friday afternoon. Crews fixed the leak and reopened the area to the public around 5pm the same day.
Crews responded to 9th Avenue South and Division Street for reports of a ruptured gas line. The immediate area has been evacuated and a perimeter established. @PiedmontNG is working to bleed of the line and cap it. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/GbDyBmJk5d— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 9, 2021
Nashville Fire and Metro Police started evacuations in and around 9th and Division Street after a construction crew hit a gas main while digging. A perimeter was set up and maintained until the area was cleared.
Piedmont Natural Gas crews arrived at the scene to bleed the line, cap it, and resolve the leak. The area around 9th and Division Street was reopened shortly after.
No injuries are reported as a result of the incident.
The gas leak has been resolved at 9th and Division Street. The area is now reopened. pic.twitter.com/pOIdzZDWOS— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 9, 2021
