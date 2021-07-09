Emergency crews are currently evacuating people out of the Gulch because of a gas leak. Cameron Taylor is there at the scene near 9th Avenue South and Division.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews evacuated people out of the Gulch due to a gas leak on Friday afternoon. Crews fixed the leak and reopened the area to the public around 5pm the same day.

Nashville Fire and Metro Police started evacuations in and around 9th and Division Street after a construction crew hit a gas main while digging. A perimeter was set up and maintained until the area was cleared.

Piedmont Natural Gas crews arrived at the scene to bleed the line, cap it, and resolve the leak. The area around 9th and Division Street was reopened shortly after.

No injuries are reported as a result of the incident.

 

