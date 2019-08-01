GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, TN (WSMV/WBIR) - Heavy rains triggered landslides and downed trees along the Spur on Thursday afternoon, killing one man.
According to emergency crews, trees fell on Barry Wallard Wallace, 73, of Cedartown, Ga., while he was inside his car.
Wallace was on the southbound side of the Spur.
Rangers also said a tree fell onto the road in the path of the northbound side near the tunnel.
As of 6 p.m. Central time on Aug. 1, the southbound side of U.S. 441 was closed as crews worked to remove debris and ensure the slopes along the roadway were stable.
The closure is from the southbound traffic light #10 near Conner Heights Road in Pigeon Forge headed towards Gatlinburg, according to Pigeon Forge city officials.
A detour from Pigeon Forge to Gatlinburg is set up at traffic light #8, which is Dollywood Lane.
Rangers said heavy downpours caused water to rise rapidly and destabilize the slopes.
