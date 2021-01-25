Crews working to clear rollover crash on I-65 North

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews cleared a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 65 northbound early Monday morning.

The crash happened at mile marker 86 on I-65 North just before 3 a.m. Monday. 

Video obtained at the scene by News4 showed a tractor trailer cab flipped onto its side on the shoulder of the interstate.

Crews cleared the scene around 5 a.m.. 

Crews working to clear rollover crash on I-65 North

At this time it is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Follow News4 for updates. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.