NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews cleared a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 65 northbound early Monday morning.
One lane of traffic is open after a rollover just after the 24/65 merge going North. First responders are on the scene now assessing the damage. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ioToc4ekKF— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) January 25, 2021
The crash happened at mile marker 86 on I-65 North just before 3 a.m. Monday.
Video obtained at the scene by News4 showed a tractor trailer cab flipped onto its side on the shoulder of the interstate.
Crews cleared the scene around 5 a.m..
At this time it is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.