NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Riverkeeper's cleanup initiative resulted in more than 2,600 pounds of aquatic litter being cleared from the Cumberland River on Sunday.
This year alone, with the efforts from Riverkeeper, more than 17,470 pounds of liter has been kept clear of the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers.
Among the trash removed from the waterway was 42 tires.
"Tires are bad for the water" said David Whiteside, Founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper. "They can contain: benzene, aresenic, mercury, styrene-butadiene, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, as well as several other chemicals, heavy metals, and carcinogens.”
Tennessee Riverkeeper launched the microplastics campaign in 2019 to remove plastic and other litter from the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers.
Experts have found that the Tennessee River is polluted by as many as 16,000 to 18,000 microplastic particles per cubic meter and can last for hundreds of years.
Tennessee Riverkeeper has been following their mission of keeping the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers clean since the beginning of the non-profit organization in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.