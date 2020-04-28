Diesel fuel leak on I-65

Diesel fuel leak on I-65

 WSMV Photojournalist Thomas Davis

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An early morning crash involving a FedEx truck Tuesday led to a diesel fuel leak on I-65 northbound. 

Police tell us the FedEx truck and another vehicle crashed near Trinity Lane around 3:20 a.m. No serious injuries were reported to officials. 

TDOT crews were at the scene working to clean up diesel fuel leaking from the truck involved. The area of the wreck has since cleared.

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

