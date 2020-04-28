NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An early morning crash involving a FedEx truck Tuesday led to a diesel fuel leak on I-65 northbound.
Police tell us the FedEx truck and another vehicle crashed near Trinity Lane around 3:20 a.m. No serious injuries were reported to officials.
TDOT crews were at the scene working to clean up diesel fuel leaking from the truck involved. The area of the wreck has since cleared.
