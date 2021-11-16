GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Crews are working to battle a structure fire at a McDonalds in Goodlettsville Tuesday morning.
Nashville Fire personnel confirm with News4 that crews arrived on the scene of 906 Rivergate Parkway just before 6 a.m. seeing smoke coming from the roof.
An additional engine was called to the scene to assist with knocking down the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Rivergate Parkway is closed in front of Rivergate Mall in both directions.
News4 is on the scene and will update this story as information is made available.
