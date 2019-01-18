LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a home in Wilson County.
Flames have destroyed the house in the 9200 block of Hartsville Pike in Lebanon.
It is unclear how the fire began.
Officials at the scene say no injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
