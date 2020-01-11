NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is battling a house fire at Nolensville Pike and Holt Road.
The fire department says crews are fighting the fire and are working to prevent it from impacting surrounding property.
No other information was made available.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
