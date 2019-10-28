CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at Eastern Insurance on 645 North Riverside Drive.
According to Clarksville Police, only one lane of Riverside Drive is open in both directions between Spring Street and McClure Street. Commuters are advised to find an alternate route.
Details surrounding the fire, including how it started and any injuries are currently unknown. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
