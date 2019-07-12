HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews are searching for the cause of a fire at a pizza restaurant in Hendersonville.
Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush said the first crews arrived at about 4 p.m. Friday at Jolly Ollie's Pizza on New Shackle Island and had the flames under control about an hour later.
Bush said the fire and smoke damage was concentrated in the ceiling and roof line, while water damage was throughout the building.
No one was injured, the chief said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
