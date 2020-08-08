NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department battled a house fire Saturday morning on Edge O'Lake Drive
The fire department says crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of Edge O'Lake Drive Saturday morning. The preliminary investigation appears to show the fire started in the finished basement of the home and then spread throughout the home.
Our personnel did a great job putting out this house fire at 2703 Edge O’Lake Drive. There were no injuries to anyone inside the home nor to personnel. pic.twitter.com/e19eumZzMo— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 8, 2020
This fur baby was shaken up but ok after the fire. This dog didn't need it, but we are equipped to provide CPR and oxygen to pets on the scene if needed. #NFDin2020 pic.twitter.com/AKwC66JtXg— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 8, 2020
No one was injured, although a dog was shaken up.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.