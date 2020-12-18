NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Fire crews are battling a massive house fire in West Nashville on Friday morning.
The call came in around 6:30 a.m. at a home on 23rd Avenue South.
Fire officials say the fire appeared to be under control after nearly an hour of it burning. No one was reportedly inside the home at the time because the house was under renovation.
Fire officials commended their crews on how well the flames were attacked to stop it from spreading to neighboring homes.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
We have a crew at the scene. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
