EAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to put out a house fire in East Nashville this morning.
Firefighters responded to 2598 Bethwood Drive to see flames and smoke coming out of the top of the home.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
EAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to put out a house fire in East Nashville this morning.
Firefighters responded to 2598 Bethwood Drive to see flames and smoke coming out of the top of the home.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.