Clarksville Fire Rescue﻿
Courtesy Clarksville Fire Rescue﻿.

CLARKSVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters in Clarksville were at the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning. 

Clarksville Fire Rescue said it happened around 8 a.m. in the Sugartree subdivision. 

Clarksville Fire Rescue﻿

Flames and smoke were seen coming through the roof of the home. 

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.