JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire is responding to a fully-involved house fire early Friday morning near the Robertson County line.
Units got the call for heavy smoke and flames at the home on Whites Creek Pike near Sycamore Creek Road around 3:50 a.m.
Crews at the scene tell us the house is too unstable to go inside and check if anyone is inside. It is unclear if anyone is inside the home.
Whites Creek Pike is currently shut down northbound towards Springfield as emergency responders work the fire. Southbound lanes are slow, but remain open.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
