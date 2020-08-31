NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews are investigating a possible arson fire at a hotel on Brick Church Pike Monday morning.
The call for the fire came in around 6:30 a.m. at the Ravin Hotel near Arctic Avenue. Officials say the hotel has been abandoned for some time now.
Crews at the scene tell us a woman ran over to the Days Inn hotel claiming another woman poured gasoline around her and ignited the fire while inside the Ravin Hotel.
The suspect who allegedly started the fire was not at the scene when first responders arrived.
Fire investigators are investigating. The woman who reported the fire was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online.
