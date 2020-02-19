SOUTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters are working to figure out what caused a house fire overnight in South Nashville.
Crews found out the home was vacant when they arrived to the scene on Old Hickory Boulevard near Nolensville Pike.
Firefighters had to battle the fire from outside due to the floors and walls caving in. Investigators say there was no electricity in the house before the fire started.
Officials believe someone may have mistakenly set the home on fire while trying to keep warm. Crews continue to investigate.
