NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A large blaze at the John Sevier State Office Building started when Porta Potties outside the building caught fire Monday night.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they don't know what started the fire, which was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday. They plan to review surveillance video today as part of their investigation.
At this time, the fire appears to have only damaged the outside of the building, with some broken windows visible.
It is unclear at this time if any damage occurred inside the building.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.