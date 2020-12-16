PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters in Cookeville battled an early morning fire at a restaurant on Wednesday.
Mayor Ricky Shelton says a fire broke out at Crawdaddy's restaurant on West Broad Street and South Cedar around 3:30 a.m.
According to Fire Chief Darryl Blair, the age of the building and proximity to other structures makes containment of the fire a concern. All fire crews were called to respond.
While crews are at the scene, West Broad Street from Walnut to Oak Street will be closed, as well as Cedar Avenue from West Broad to 1st Street.
Mayor Shelton says this is the second fire in the downtown block this year.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.