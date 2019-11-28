SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Smyrna Fire Department battled an early morning house fire on Thanksgiving morning.
The fire department says crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Mill Springs Road. When crews arrived, flames were visible inside the garage and the front windows of the home.
Fire personnel battled the fire and all residents were safely evacuated. Officials did not give a cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
