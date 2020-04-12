MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department battled an early morning fire on Kingwood Drive. 

According to MFRD, fire fighters were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Kingwood Drive at around 5:38 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found a large structure behind the house fully engulfed. 

The house was also beginning to burn, forcing crews to pull in two hose lines - one for the house and one for the backyard structure. 

A family of five lives inside the house and was not displaced. 

A cause has not yet been determined and the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. 

 

