MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department battled an early morning fire on Kingwood Drive.
According to MFRD, fire fighters were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Kingwood Drive at around 5:38 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found a large structure behind the house fully engulfed.
The house was also beginning to burn, forcing crews to pull in two hose lines - one for the house and one for the backyard structure.
A family of five lives inside the house and was not displaced.
A cause has not yet been determined and the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
